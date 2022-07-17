Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 197.1% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,862,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Life Clips Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCLP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Life Clips has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

