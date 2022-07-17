LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.40. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

