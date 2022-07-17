LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.40. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.