Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Insider Activity

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 1,694.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.