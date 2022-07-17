Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Stock Up 3.0 %

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

