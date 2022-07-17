Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Jonathan Moulds Buys 250,000 Shares

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($258,682.21).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($123,691.72).

On Friday, April 22nd, Jonathan Moulds bought 155,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £162,750 ($193,565.65).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.93. The firm has a market cap of £103.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,441.67. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 74.64 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.53).

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

