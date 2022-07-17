Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average of $420.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 74,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 37.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

