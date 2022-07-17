Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

