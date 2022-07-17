Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $185.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

