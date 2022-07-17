Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Shares Up 5.1%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 55,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 22,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Luminex Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.