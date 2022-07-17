M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $913.03

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.03 ($10.86) and traded as low as GBX 784 ($9.32). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 814 ($9.68), with a volume of 26,397 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($13.56) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £444.91 million and a P/E ratio of 621.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 927.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.68.

Insider Activity at M.P. Evans Group

About M.P. Evans Group

In related news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($12.62), for a total transaction of £148,540 ($176,665.08). In related news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($12.62), for a total transaction of £148,540 ($176,665.08). Also, insider Michael Sherwin bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($23,682.80).

(Get Rating)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.