MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $700,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 77,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,821,000. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.



