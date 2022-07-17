MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $9.73 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average is $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

