Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares changing hands.
Management Consulting Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.23.
Management Consulting Group Company Profile
Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.
