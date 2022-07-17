MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.72

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $3.97. MannKind shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3,431,578 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MannKind by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

