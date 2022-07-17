Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 25879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.