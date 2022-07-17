Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX opened at $1.67 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

