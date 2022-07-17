Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,165 shares of company stock worth $7,998,221 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.