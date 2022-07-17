McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 1.8%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

McCoy Global Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

About McCoy Global

(Get Rating)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

