Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.96. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 76.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

