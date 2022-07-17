Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.75 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
