Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.75 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,276. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

