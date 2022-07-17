Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

