Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $200.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

