Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at UBS Group

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex to a sell rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.85.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE:MX opened at C$47.27 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.4700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Insiders have purchased 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848 over the last quarter.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.