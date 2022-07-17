MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

