MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

