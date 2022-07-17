Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $61.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

