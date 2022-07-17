Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.46

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.46 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 64.90 ($0.77). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,829,418 shares.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.41. The company has a market cap of £913.51 million and a PE ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.