Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,500 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

