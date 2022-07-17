Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

