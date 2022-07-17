Morgan Stanley Cuts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $70.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

