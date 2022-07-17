Morgan Stanley Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $75.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.09.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Carvana by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

