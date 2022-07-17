Morgan Stanley Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of K opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

