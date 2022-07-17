Morgan Stanley Trims Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Target Price to GBX 515

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($6.78) to GBX 515 ($6.13) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Avast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $569.50.

Get Avast alerts:

Avast Stock Performance

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Avast has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.