MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,865 in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSM stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.