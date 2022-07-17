MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Up 3.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $75.89 and last traded at $75.18. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

Specifically, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,865. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

