MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.88. 31,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 19,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSDAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $777,000.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.