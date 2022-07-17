MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.11

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.11 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 45.05 ($0.54). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 4,677 shares changing hands.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.75.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

