Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $10,469,000. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Read More

