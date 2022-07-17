Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $87.62 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

