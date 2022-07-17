Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $167.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

