Nasdaq, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.73.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $157.07 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.