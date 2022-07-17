National Bank Financial Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$51.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

