National Bank Financial Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion.

Parkland Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

PKI opened at C$32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at C$26,155,158.75. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at C$26,155,158.75. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$851,514.75. Insiders sold a total of 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 over the last ninety days.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

