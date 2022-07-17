National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

