National Bankshares Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.33.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$23.89 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.30.

Insider Activity at Finning International

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Insiders purchased 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134 in the last three months.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.