National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.21. National HealthCare shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 36,667 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

