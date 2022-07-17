National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National Vision by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $30.29 on Friday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

