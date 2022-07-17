Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.