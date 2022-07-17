Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

