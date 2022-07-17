Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,031 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,986,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 over the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

